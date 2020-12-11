Birmingham police investigating burned body found in building as a homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a body that was found burned inside an abandoned building Thursday as a homicide.

On Thursday, police were called to a report of a structure fire in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North, where a burned body of a white man was discovered. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

As of Friday morning, the body has not been identified. The case is under investigation.

