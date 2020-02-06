1  of  21
Closings
ADVENT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOL CASA PRESCHOOL AT ASBURY CHURCH OF BROOK HILL EARLY LEARNING CENTER COOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS GREEN VALLEY WEEKDAY HAPPY KIDS LEARNING CENTER HIGHLAND SCHOOL HOMEWOOD CHURCH OF CHRIST DAY SCHOOL HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS HUNTER STREET BAPTIST WEEKDAY JACKSONVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY KIDDIE ACADEMY MT. PILGRAM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE OLIVET MONUMENTAL BAPTIST CHURCH DAYCARE RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS ROCK CREEK DAYCARE SOUTHMINSTER DAY SCHOOL THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE

Birmingham police investigating Burger King robbery

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Birmingham Police Department)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is in the process of investigating a robbery that happened Sunday at a Burger King location downtown.

At approximately 6:49 p.m. Sunday, a suspect entered the restaurant on University Boulevard and, after approaching the counter, grabbed money from the register after it opened.

“As the suspect fled the location 2 unknown suspects inside the suspects’ vehicle pointed firearms at an employee,” a statement from the BPD read.

There were no injuries reported to law enforcement.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is encouraged to contact the BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events