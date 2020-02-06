Birmingham police investigating Burger King robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is in the process of investigating a robbery that happened Sunday at a Burger King location downtown.

At approximately 6:49 p.m. Sunday, a suspect entered the restaurant on University Boulevard and, after approaching the counter, grabbed money from the register after it opened.

“As the suspect fled the location 2 unknown suspects inside the suspects’ vehicle pointed firearms at an employee,” a statement from the BPD read.

There were no injuries reported to law enforcement.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is encouraged to contact the BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

