BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in Ensley on Wednesday night.

According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, west precinct officers were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1400 block of 27th Street Ensley on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man lying unresponsive on a set of stairs with an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service pronounced him dead at the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, detectives discovered that a work crew was doing renovations at a house at the location. While the crew was working, suspects forced their way into the house with the intent to rob it. The two groups then begin arguing, which led to shots being fired.

Fitzgerald stated the BPD currently has nobody in custody and believes at least two suspects were responsible. Those with any information related to the incident are asked to contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.