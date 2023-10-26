BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead on the side of a road Thursday morning.

At around 6:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Lexington Street on reports of a person down.

Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult male lying on the side of the roadway unresponsive. He was later identified as 41-year-old Kevin J. Davis of Birmingham and was pronounced dead by first responders.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office has concluded that the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

No further details are available at this time. There is currently no one in custody.