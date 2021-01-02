Birmingham Police investigate the first homicide of 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the first homicide of 2021.

Just after 9:00 P.M. on Friday, Birmingham Police found a person dead near a home on 40th Avenue North. They found the victim laying unresponsive. Paramedics responded and pronounced the dead at the scene.

The victim will be identified pending notification to the next of kin.

If you have any information that can help investigators- call crime stoppers at 205-254-7777.

