Birmingham police investigate shooting near Graymont

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened Thursday near Graymont.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim called police before 5 a.m. from the Shell Station in the 800 block of 3rd Ave West. However, investigators believe the incident happened at another location near the Graymont area.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

The case is being investigated.

