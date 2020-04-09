Birmingham police investigate shooting near Graymont

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened Thursday near Graymont.
According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim called police before 5 a.m. from the Shell Station in the 800 block of 3rd Ave West. However, investigators believe the incident happened at another location near the Graymont area.
The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
The case is being investigated.
LATEST POSTS
- Sign language interpreter plays vital role bringing information to hearing impaired during pandemic
- ‘I just really wanna get home’: Kansas mom stuck in Colombia, after adoption trip
- WATCH LIVE: Jefferson Co. Commission to hold meeting regarding COVID-19, Cooper Green, other topics
- Woodlawn Sick Clinic hopes to be accessible to community during coronavirus pandemic
- ‘Quarantine 15’ calculator predicts weight gain during COVID-19 pandemic