Birmingham police investigate drive-by shooting on 10th Court

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place in the early hours of Friday morning on 10th Court.
According to the department, a woman was shot in the left forearm and left hip at a residence on 10th Court around 3 a.m. as she was standing at the door. Someone reportedly drove by the house and opened fire.
She was subsequently taken to UAB Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. No suspects are in custody at this time.
