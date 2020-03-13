Birmingham police identify suspect in Wednesday shooting that injured officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police have released the identity of one of the three suspects connected to an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday on Tuscaloosa Avene and 12th Street Southwest.

Suspect Kenneth Whitehead, 40, of Birmingham is in police custody after two attempted murder warrants have been obtained against him. He is held on $1 million bond on each warrant. At this time, Whitehead remains hospitalized and is being treated for injuries.

His condition is unknown at this time.

According to a BPD press release, on Wednesday during a traffic stop based on leads from an auto theft investigation, two of the suspects got out of the car and tried to run away. During the pursuit, one of the suspects, allegedly Whitehead, pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking Birmingham Police Sgt. Wheeler multiple times. A backup sergeant responded to the incident to offer assistance, returning fire to the suspect, Whitehead, injuring him.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Anthony Wheeler. Wheeler was injured with non-life-threatening injuries, he is said to be showing improvement in his recovery.

Wheeler was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also transported to the hospital.

BPD received assistance from additional resources to search for the third suspect, who was apprehended at 3:22 p.m. on Cotton Avenue Southwest.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is presiding over this officer-involved shooting investigation.

Additional updates are expected to come at a later time.

