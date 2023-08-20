BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting after an argument between a group of men led to shots being fired.

According to BPD, BPD’s City Wide Traffic Task Force was providing extra patrol in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West when they observed an argument taking place in the roadway between a group of men. Officers allegedly observed a man fire shots at several individuals when one of the officers fired their gun towards the shooter. No one was injured by the officers gunfire or the man’s gunfire.

Officers transported three men, who were detained, to BPD headquarters for questioning. After conducting interviews and gathering information, the male shooter was released on possible self-defense. The other two men were arrested and transported to the Birmingham City Jail for outstanding warrants.