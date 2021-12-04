Birmingham police find man shot dead inside car at Zion City community

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police found a man dead from a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon when responding to a reported traffic accident in the Zion City community.

Officers with the Birmingham Police Department were dispatched around 2:45 p.m. to the intersection of 87th Street North and 7th Avenue North. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound unresponsive inside a white sedan.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Authorities say that no one is in custody as of Saturday night.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to this case, please contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.