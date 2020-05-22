Birmingham police find body of missing woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation regarding the body of a woman who was found May 17.

The victim has been identified as Christy Bridgemon, 38, of Birmingham. The preliminary investigation suggests Bridgemon had not been seen or heard from in days leading up to officers find her unresponsive at 2209 Center Street North.

“BPD was later notified by medical examiner the manner of death was deemed as homicide,” a release from the department stated.

Information is limited in this investigation, there are no suspect in custody and detectives have not established a clear motive in this investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS