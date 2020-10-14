Birmingham police find 2 dead in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide where two people were found dead in a house in the Ensley neighborhood.

At approximately 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the department’s West Precinct were called to a house in the 400 block of 29th Street Ensley on a report of two people that had been found dead in the bedroom by the owner of the house. According to police, officers found them dead and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the landlord of residence was notified that a door was open at the property,” a statement from the BPD read. “The landlord went to check on the property and discovered both victims inside deceased.”

The victims were reportedly last heard earlier that day and that the homicide occurred sometime between Tuesday morning and Tuesday night. No arrests has been made in connection to the case and no clear motive has been established. The victims will be identified upon notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama 205-254-7777.

