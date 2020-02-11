Birmingham Police Department investigating robbery at hotel

1  of  70
(Courtesy of the Birmingham Police Department)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a man caught on tape committing a robbery at a local hotel last week.

According to the BPD, a suspect entered the Budget Inn on Messer Airport Highway at approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday, walked up to the counter and asked the clerk for room rates.

“The suspect began to fumble through his pockets just before he pulled a handgun and jumped over the counter,” a release from the BPD stated. “After jumping the counter he pointed the handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register.”

The suspect then reportedly got money from the register and then threatened to kill the clerk if he did not get more. From there, he tried to get money from a safe, but was unsuccessful. He then left on foot heading westbound.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.  If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

