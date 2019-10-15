Police investigating after man found dead in a van, victim identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim has been identified as 44-year-old Charles L. Brown of Birmingham, Alabama.

The report states Brown was involved in some form of an altercation Monday at a Burger King at the intersection of Princeton West and 3rd Avenue West. Brown was injured and later drove himself to 2nd Avenue and 12th Street.

He was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m.

Original Story: The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night at the corner of 2nd Avenue and 12th Street West.

According to a press release sent out by the BPD, officers with the BPD’s West Precinct responded to a report of an accident after 9 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a van. The man, whose identity has been withheld due to his family not being informed yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the BPD Homicide Unite at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

