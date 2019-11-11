Police investigating 2 shootings in Brighton Sunday

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two unrelated shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

According to a release sent out by the department, deputies responded to the 5200 block of McClain Street in Brighton at 4:39 p.m. regarding reports of a shooting. Detectives determined the shooting resulted from a dispute between Dawayne Pruitt, 34, and Kerry McLemore, 27.

“The dispute began in the Wylam community and continued when the two men met again in Brighton,” the release stated. “The men argued again and began to fight. After the two men separated, McClemore is reported to have obtained a weapon and fired shots into Pruitt’s car.”

McClemore was reportedly in the company of a female off-duty police officer during the shooting. He was subsequently arrested on unrelated charges and transported to the Birmingham City Jail.

Later, at 6:28 a.m., deputies were called to a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Bessemer Super Highway in Brighton. Police reports indicate the clerk called to report that a man had been shot in the parking lot and that both vehicles involved had left the scene.

“Deputies observed video of the offense that showed the shooting and also both the victim and offender leaving,” the release stated. “The victim later returned to the scene to make a report. The victim sustained a graze wound. The victim identified the shooter as the ex-boyfriend of a woman that he had dealings with in the past.”

Law enforcement have concluded that both shootings were not connected. They are currently under investigation.

