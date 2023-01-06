BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a robbery investigation and requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to Gibson Pharmacy on Lomb Avenue on reports of a robbery on Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned a delivery driver delivering pharmaceutical products was robbed at gunpoint.

BPD reported the suspect approached the delivery driver armed with a firearm and stole material from the delivery driver’s van. Then, the suspect entered a passenger seat of a Kia Soul and drove away from the scene.

If anyone has information regarding the suspect, they are asked to contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.