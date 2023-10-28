BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead early Saturday morning.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 600 block of 13th Street Ensley around 1:40 a.m. on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene when they entered the residence and observed Rodger Davis, 65, of Fairfield, suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests the victim was involved in a verbal argument with an adult male; the man shot the victim and then fled the scene.

Hours after the incident, BPD officers detained the male in the 700 block of 19th Street South and transported him to BPD Headquarters, where he will be interviewed by detectives.