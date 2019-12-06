Birmingham police charge man with kidnapping, robbery from Wednesday incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man the Birmingham Police Department was looking for in a recent kidnapping and robbery case has been identified and charged.

Tadarrius Luwaun Smith, 21, was charged with kidnapping, theft of property, robbery and sodomy on Friday.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, a man kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in the 1700 block of 11th Place South at approximately 10:23 p.m. Wednesday. A press release from the department state the suspect forced the victim into her vehicle and drove to various locations attempting to withdraw money from the victim’s credit cards. The suspect also allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before letting her go.

“Following the media release of the surveillance photo, investigators received information that led to the identity of the suspect,” the release stated. “Upon obtaining warrants, investigators learned that the suspect was in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated failure to appear and robbery charges.”

LATEST POSTS