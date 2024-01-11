BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding an unsolved 2023 homicide.

According to BPD, an officer was working in an off-duty capacity at a nightclub in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North on April 23 when he heard shots fired. The officer later discovered 25-year-old Ryan Johnson lying unresponsive near his vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported him to UAB, where he died from his injuries.

Police said Johnson was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire when an argument between a group of men resulted in gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case.