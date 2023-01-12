BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in an unsolved homicide that occurred over two years ago.

On Aug. 10, 2020, Birmingham officers responded to calls of a man shot inside a car underneath the 16th Street bridge off of I-65 North. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim, later identified as 30-year-old Condorius Sanchez Williams, dead on the scene.

BPD currently has no one in custody related to the case. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the BPD Homicide Division at 205-254-1764. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.