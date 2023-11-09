BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with a homicide investigation into the death of a man who was killed two years ago.

According to the BPD, its preliminary investigation suggests on April 9, 2021, Tyrone King was driving a Birmingham Water Works vehicle in a Walmart parking lot when a person in a sedan pulled up next to him and fired shots into King’s vehicle.

The BPD stated King lost control and the vehicle collided with a parked vehicle before coming to a stop in a median of shrubbery. Investigators said they believe King was targeted but have not yet determined a clear motive.

The suspect’s vehicle has been identified as a white Ford Fusion with a paper tag. There is a dent on the bottom of the driver-side door. No arrest has been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding King’s death is asked to contact the BPD Homicide Division at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Crime Stoppers may award tipsters up to $5,000 in cash.