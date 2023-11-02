BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Thursday it has made an arrest in connection with a homicide investigation.

The BPD has arrested 55-year-old Timothy Williams, of Birmingham, in connection to the murder of Rodger Davis.

Davis was shot and killed on Saturday in the 600 block of 13th Street Ensley. Officers responded at 1:40 a.m. and found Davis lying unresponsive in the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Davis was pronounced dead on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel.

The BPD’s preliminary investigation suggested Davis had been involved in a verbal argument with a man — later identified as Wiliams — who shot Davis and fled the scene.

Hours after the shooting, BPD officers detained Williams in the 700 block of 19th Street South and transported him to BPD Headquarters, where homicide detectives interviewed him.

Williams was then booked into the Birmingham City Jail under a 48-hour felony extension. Detectives later obtained a warrant for murder against him.

Williams is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.