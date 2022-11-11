BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide.

According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m.

Burton is charged with capital murder, 1st degree robbery and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle in connection with Scott’s death. He is being held without bond.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call their homicide unity at 205-254-1764.