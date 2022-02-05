BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department said that a 17-year-old was shot and killed when he tried to rob a parking lot attendant near the BJCC Saturday afternoon.

Chico Guest of Center Point was identified as the 17-year-old.

Officers were dispatched around 3:57 p.m. to 10th Avenue and 18th Street North on report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found Guest on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

Police were also alerted that a person showed up to UAB Hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

From the early stages of the investigation, BPD said that the wounded persons in this incident were involved in a robbery when they were shot. The victim was working as a parking lot attendant when the robbery occurred, resulting in him shooting at the suspects. Police said that the attendant has been cooperative in the investigation.

The surviving wounded suspect and an additional female suspect are in police custody awaiting questioning.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this case, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.