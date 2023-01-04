BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the Hispanic community to be on alert as it continues to search for a suspect wanted in over 30 robberies since October.

On Wednesday, BPD announced that Evontay Blevins, 19, is in the Jefferson County Jail on 32 robbery charges with over $2 million bond as the force continues to search for Jakobe Smith, 20, of Birmingham.

“Our detectives and our officers have exhausted all of our leads, have exhausted all of our efforts to catch him,” Birmingham Police Assistant Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald said.

BPD arrested Blevins in November but withheld the arrest with the hope to catch Smith sooner.

“Our detectives and our officers have exhausted all of our leads, have exhausted all of our efforts to catch him,” Fitzgerald said.

HICA! is an organization in Homewood that helps to bridge the Hispanic community to resources for help. CEO Carlos Aleman says they work with local Spanish-speaking residents to understand the danger and clear up any confusion between languages.

“I think BPD to their credit has done a good job of recruiting Latino-Hispanic law enforcement officers so they can better serve the community and communicate with them,” Aleman said. “It’s unfortunate that anyone would target any particular population. The sad truth is our community is vulnerable to these types of attacks.”

Aleman said HICA! is working to make sure locals know to call for help if there is any suspicious activity and ask them to be vigilant to threats.

“We want to make sure they understand that law enforcement is here to protect the community at large,” Aleman said. “We don’t want anyone to be concerned about calling law enforcement.”

Aleman said they have provided business cards to police and share them in the community with wording in English on one side and Spanish on the other to help victims of crime know their rights and help that is available.

Smith is described as 5’ 9” and 180 pounds and considered armed and dangerous. If you see Smith you’re encouraged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. He is believed to still be in the Birmingham area.

Tune in to watch this story tonight during CBS 42’s 10 p.m. broadcast.