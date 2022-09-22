BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning.

At approximately 8:46 a.m., Birmingham 911 received calls regarding a person down in the 4100 Block of 43rd Avenue North. East Precinct officers observed a man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. He was pronounced dead by Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel.

The victim has been identified as Curtis Alvis Ware, 66, of Birmingham. Currently, BPD does not have a suspect in custody.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact BPD’s homicide unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.