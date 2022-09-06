BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide Tuesday.

At approximately 11:55 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived on the scene and immediately made contact with the person of interest. Officers were able to take the individual into custody without incident. Officers then observed Corye Daniels, 31, of Birmingham lying unresponsive inside the apartment. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced Daniels deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggests Daniels and the person of interest were involved in an argument that led to shots being fired. The person of interest will be interviewed at BPD Headquarters.

Anyone who has information pertaining to the case is urged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.