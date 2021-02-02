Birmingham PD investigating fatal shooting on Edwards Street

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation regarding a shooting that happened Monday night.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Edwards Street regarding a report of a person down inside the home. Upon arriver, officers observed a victim lying unresponsive in the hallway, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Responding officers continued to search the property, where they located a second victim lying unresponsive in a nearby bedroom suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, detectives will be investigating the victim found in the hallway as a homicide investigation; detectives will be investigating the victim found in the bedroom as an unclassified death,” a release from the BPD stated.

The victim will be identified upon notification of next of kin. This is Birmingham’s eighth murder investigation of 2021.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254- 7777.