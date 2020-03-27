Birmingham PD investigating fatal shooting on 1st Avenue North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on 1st Avenue North.

According to a release sent out by BPD, officers responded to the 7800 block of 1st Avenue North at 1:20 p.m. Thursday regarding a call of a person who had been shot. Officers found the victim lying on the ground in an alley and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff. The victim’s identity has not been revealed until the next of kin has been notified.

Detectives say there is limited information in the investigation and no motive has been established as of Friday morning. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

