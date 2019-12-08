BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left one victim dead late Sunday morning.
Around 11:40 a.m. Birmingham police officers from the West Precinct responded to a shooting at 2nd Court West and 12th Street West. Once officers arrived, the victim was already transported to Princeton Hospital by a private vehicle for treatment, police report.
Investigators later discovered that the victim died due to the injury.
At this time there are no suspects in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- Birmingham PD investigating deadly shooting in Princeton neighborhood
- JeffCo. Sheriff’s Office investigating Saturday night homicide in Center Point
- No. 1 LSU to face Oklahoma in Peach Bowl; No. 2 Ohio State to play Clemson in Fiesta Bowl
- Suspects in “Cupcake” murder case are expected in court this week
- Several area Christmas parades set for Sunday