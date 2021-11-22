Birmingham pastor wanted for Indiana sexual misconduct case since 2001 arrested by FBI

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — A man who had been on the run for over 20 years was arrested in Birmingham last Friday.

The announcement was made through a press release on Monday, stating that Larry Albert Flake, a fugitive from justice for a crime in Indiana, was found in Birmingham by agents in the area.

According to the press release, Flake, now 75 years old, was arrested in the 5200 block of Huguley Road in Birmingham. He was living under the assumed name of “Larry White,” and was pastoring a church in the area. Locals knew him as Reverend White.

On August 31, 2001, Flake was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor from an incident reported to the Richmond Police Department in Indiana back in 1999. He failed to appear for the trial and has been on the run ever since.

The Investigative Services Division of the Richmond Police Department worked with the FBI Indianapolis Field Office to bring Flake to justice.