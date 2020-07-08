Birmingham Police Department investigating fatal shooting on Court Q

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday at a home on Court Q.

According to the BPD, officers from the department’s West Precinct responded to the 5300 block of Court Q regarding someone who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying unconscious on the ground and suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not named due to family being notified of their death, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation indicated another resident arrived home and discovered the victim unresponsive,” a release from the BPD stated. “Additional details and leads are limited in this investigation. Detectives have not established a motive and there are no suspect(s) in custody.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

