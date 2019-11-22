Birmingham officers charge man with robbing woman at knifepoint

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been arrested and charged with robbing someone Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Birmingham Police Department, officers received a report of a suspect using a knife to rob a woman as she was getting in her car at 50 Medical Park Drive.

“During the course of the robbery, the victim sustained a non-life threatening cut from the suspect,” the release stated. “The suspect managed to flee that location and burglarized a nearby home.”

From there, officers claimed the suspect entered the home with the victim’s keys. After leaving the scene, the suspect was involved in a pursuit with officers.

Officers subsequently arrested Christopher Goodlett, 34, and charged him with first-degree robbery, first-degree theft of property and first-degree burglary.

Goodlett is currently in the Birmingham City Jail.

