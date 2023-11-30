BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham-area musician has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in a check fraud scheme.

According to a nine-count indictment, Daylin R. Banks, aka “30Skiii Only 1” and “88 DayDay,” 22, of Springville, Alabama, and Gabriel Samuel Odiot, aka “Motion,” 19, of Kissimmee, Florida, allegedly used a Telegram channel called “Glass House Records” to sell stolen or fraudulent checks between August 2022 and July 2023.

According to court records, Banks obtained stolen checks from the U.S.P.S. and marketed a portion of them on the channel. Additionally, he worked with Odiot and others to alter, duplicate or forge other stolen checks and deposit them into accounts controlled by the group.

The charges against Banks and Odiot are connected to an indictment filed against Mekhi Diwone Harris, an administrator of an Alabama-based scam Telegram channel called “Work Related” where fraudulent checks totaling more than $15 million were posted, according to court documents.

Banks and Odiot have been charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud, possession of fifteen or more unauthorized access devices and aggravated identity theft. In total, they each face up to 90 years in prison.

The U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward J. Canter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, the Heflin Police Department and the Hueytown Police Department have provided assistance during the investigation.