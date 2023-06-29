WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Birmingham murder suspect who was captured in the area.

Jermaine Holiday, 41, of Birmingham, was arrested on the intentional murder warrant and transported to the Jefferson County Jail Thursday afternoon. According to the WCSO, Birmingham Police Department detectives obtained a Murder warrant for Holiday on Tuesday in connection to his father’s death on June 17th.

On Thursday afternoon, a citizen spotted Holiday walk out from the wood line behind a home on Sipsey Road. They quickly relayed the information to authorities, leading to the WCSO locking down the surrounding area.

A SWAT team utilized a 40mm grenade launcher to deploy gas inside the residence, which led to the suspect running out of the house and surrendering to SWAT personnel.