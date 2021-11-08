Birmingham mother charged with killing 3-month-old son

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham woman has been charged in the death of her 3-month-old son over the weekend.

According to BPD, officers responded to a call just before 10 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of 8th Terrance North. There they discovered Treymon Jenkins lying unresponsive and not breathing. The child was transported to Children’s of Alabama, where he was later pronounced dead. On Sunday, the cause of death was determined to be homicide.

Jasmine Hutcherson, Jenkins’ 24-year-old mother, has been arrested and charged with capital murder. Hutcherson is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.