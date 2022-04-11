BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was recently convicted of killing a woman in a drive-by shooting and received a lifetime prison sentence without the possibility of parole was found dead in his cell over the weekend.

Adam Jamal Isom, 28, was found dead in his cell at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office County Jail after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. No details have been released about Isom’s death, other than it was an in-custody death.

On December 16, 2019, Isom and Cheri Twilley, 47, got involved in an argument at a convenience store on Tuscaloosa Avenue. According to police, Isom followed Twilley to her car and then opened fire while he was parked next to her, killing her and injuring Brandon Twilley, her adult son who was in the car with her.

Isom was later convicted of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Isom received a life sentence for the capital murder charges and 25 years for the attempted murder charge.

The JCSO is investigating the circumstances surrounding Isom’s death.