Birmingham man who fought police during arrest sentenced to 5 years in prison for felon possession of a firearm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.(WIAT) — A Birmingham man who fought police officers during an arrest has been sentenced to 60 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On April 28, 2020, U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrived at a Birmingham hotel to arrest Caffey on attempted murder charges when they encountered him walking out of his third-floor hotel room. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Caffey fought with officers and reached for his waistband during the struggle. One officer felt a pistol in Caffey’s waistband and alerted the other officers.

At this point, Caffey broke free from the officers and kicked in the door of another third-floor hotel room, attempted to jump out of a closed window at the back of that room, but the window did not break. At that point, officers were able to gain control of him. Even after being cuffed, Caffey continued to reach for his waistband. The pistol was found on the floor in the room where he was handcuffed.

He pleaded guilty to the charge last December.

“Convicted felons who possess firearms are among those who are most likely to commit a violent crime,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said in a press release. “Prosecuting the drivers of violence in our communities is a top priority of my office.”

The United States Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Baty prosecuted the case.