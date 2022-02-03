BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who allegedly posed as a Lyft driver in order to sexually assault his passenger has been arrested.

Cardallle Bruce Osby, 40, was arrested Jan. 20 during a traffic stop in Hoover. Currently, he is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree kidnapping.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, Osby is the suspect in a sexual assault reported in October 2021 involving a man who posed as a Lyft driver, then took the victim to an apartment complex located on Chase Lane, where he sexually assaulted them.

Osby is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $180,000 bond.