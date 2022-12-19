BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, was shot Sunday night while in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. Smith was found around 7:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene at 7:54 p.m.

Smith’s death is being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department as a homicide. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the BPD at 205-254-1764.