JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation after a man was shot by police in Bessemer over the weekend.

According to ALEA, officers with the Bessemer Police Department responded to a call for service concerning a suicidal male located near the 900 block of 9th Avenue SW around 1 p.m. Saturday. A stand-off then ensued before Okorie Honeycutt, 36, of Birmingham, allegedly pulled out a firearm at officers and was shot. Honeycutt was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

Nothing else is available as this is an ongoing investigation.