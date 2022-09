BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old was shot and killed during an argument Thursday afternoon in Birmingham.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Adarius Jamar Peterson, of Birmingham, was shot and killed on the 2600 block of 5th Avenue South around 4:00 p.m. Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Birmingham Police continue to investigate at this time.