Birmingham man sentenced to over 15 years for 2019 carjacking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been sentenced to 189 months in a federal prison for his role in a 2019 carjacking

A U.S. District Judge sentenced Tadarrius Lawaun Smith, 23, to more than 15 in prison for carjacking and for brandishing a firearm during the carjacking. Smith pleaded guilty to the charges in July.

In December 2019, Smith carjacked the victim as she was exiting her car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the Southside area of Birmingham, according to the plea agreement. Smith reportedly put a pistol with an extended magazine to her head and made her get back in the car.

Smith said he then drove the car to an unknown location and held a pistol to her head and told her that he was going to kill her. He then assaulted her and demanded money. Smith drove her to three different ATMs, withdrawing $860, and took her Mastercard because it had a high credit limit.

According to the plea agreement, Smith then drove to the 900 block of 1st Avenue South, got out of the car, and walked away. The victim drove several blocks down the street, parked, and called her daughter, who called police.

Birmingham Police investigators pulled video from the bank and a gas station where Smith stopped during the incident. Birmingham Police officers arrested Smith several days later when he arrived at the Jefferson County Courthouse for a probation hearing.