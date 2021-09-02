Birmingham man sentenced to life in prison without parole following Trussville Cracker Barrel shooting

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was found guilty of murder in a shooting in the parking lot of a Trussville Cracker Barrel has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Bryan Patrick Hancock, 24, was previously convicted of capital murder July 1 for the shooting death of Randy Young. The shooting happened March 28, 2019 outside the restaurant during an argument. Young died the next day from a gunshot wound to the head.

The sentencing was overseen by Circuit Judge Clyde Jones.

Capital murder is a Class A felony, which comes with a prison sentence between 10 years to life.