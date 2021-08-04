Birmingham man sentenced to 8 years in prison for illegally possessing firearm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, a Birmingham man was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Reginald Lamar Bonner, 43, was sentenced to 96 months in prison on one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He pleaded guilty in April to unlawfully possessing a Springfield .45 caliber pistol on April 24, 2020. Bonner is prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions.

In January 2017, Bonner pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm and was still serving his sentence on that case when he committed the current offense.

Judge Abdul K. Kallon ordered the prison sentence to be carried out consecutively to a 24-month federal revocation sentence on the earlier case.

“Prosecuting those who illegally possess firearms is part of our strategy for reducing violent crime,” Attorney Prim F. Escalona said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Birmingham Police Department and ATF for their efforts to take guns off the street and make our communities safer.”

The ATF investigated the case along with the Birmingham Police Department.

“The partnerships with the public safety departments and the U.S. Attorney’s Office were crucial in reducing the potential for violent crime in this case,” said Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

This case is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program designed to reduce violent crime. Through this program, many stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop solutions to address those problems. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.