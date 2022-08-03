BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a 2018 cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

Prentice Tanniehill, 46, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, five separate instances of distributing cocaine, and five counts of using a telephone to commit a drug crime. U.S. attorney Prim Escalona announced his sentencing by a federal judge Wednesday.

The indictment charged Tanniehill with cocaine distribution conspiracy that spanned from July 2017 to Oct. 2018. During this time, Tanniehill sold cocaine to an FBI confidential source on five distinct occasions.

FBI investigated the case along along with the Birmingham Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and member agencies of the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force. Assistant US attorney Gregory Dimler prosecuted the case.