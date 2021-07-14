Birmingham man sentenced to 10 years on federal gun, drug charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was sentenced to 120 months on federal gun and drug charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Brenton Damond Sims, 41, has been sentenced to 10 year in prison on one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Sims pleaded guilty to the charges in April.

According to the plea agreement, on July 3, 2019, the Birmingham Police Department conducted a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of South Park Road and Fulton Avenue in the western part of Birmingham. Sims, driving a 2004 BMW, refused to stop and proceeded through the checkpoint, nearly hitting an officer.

Officers pursued Sims to the 500 block of 23rd Place Southwest, where he turned down an alley, abandoned his car, and fled on foot. Officers chased Sims down the alley, and a detective observed a handgun in Sim’s right hand. Sims was found hiding under the back deck of a residence on 23rd Place, SW.

A pistol was found lying in the grass just to the right of where Sims was hiding under the deck. The pistol was a Glock 23 .40 caliber semiautomatic with an extended magazine.

There were 20 rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber. Sims was also searched, and officers found three bags of marijuana, four bags of crack cocaine, and $2,045 cash on his person.

The investigation is still ongoing.