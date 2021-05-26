Birmingham man sentenced for concocting, selling fake cancer treatments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in producing, marketing and selling unapproved drug products in his kitchen and warehouse.

Patrick Charles Bishop, 54, was charged with conspiracy to fraudulently introduce adulterated drugs and misbranded drugs into interstate commerce. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Bishop was also ordered to forfeit $900,000 in proceeds from his crimes, which he pleaded guilty to in January 2021.

According to the plea agreement, Bishop ran a business that produced and sold products that containing a peptide called PNC-27 which he claimed was effective in treating cancer.

PNC-27 has not been approved by the FDA for use in the United States as a drug to treat any disease, including cancer, and Bishop took steps to conceal his operations from the FDA and others. He used the business name Best Peptide Supply, LLC, to buy PNC-27 from a Chinese supplier, and a different business name, Immuno Cellular Restoration Program, Inc., to sell PNC-27 products to others. He described his distribution of PNC-27 products as part of a research effort and promoted himself as a research director despite having no formal training or education in medicine or the treatment of diseases.

“The FDA’s requirements are designed to ensure that patients receive safe and effective medical treatments,” said Special Agent in Charge Justin C. Fielder in a press release. “Evading the FDA process and distributing unapproved, adulterated and misbranded drugs to vulnerable Americans will not be tolerated.”

After obtaining the PNC-27, Bishop used the peptide to make homemade suppositories in his kitchen in Birmingham as well as at a warehouse he rented in Pelham. Then, he marketed and sold those products as a cancer treatment.

“The defendant posed a dangerous threat to patients who thought they were receiving an approved and effective treatment for cancer,” U.S. Attorney Prim S. Escalona said in the release. “My office will continue to prosecute those who deceive the public by selling unapproved drug products.”

The FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigation investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney J.B. Ward is prosecuting.