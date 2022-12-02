BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday following a guilty plea in connection with a January drug charge.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Eric Ashley Jr. was arrested on multiple drug charges following a car crash in Pinson on Jan. 12. After responding to the crash, deputies say they found a duffel bag near the car containing a large amount of marijuana and 61.82 grams of fentanyl.

U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said 27-year-old Eric Ashley Jr. ultimately pleaded guilty to the charge of possession with the intent to distribute a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl back in June.