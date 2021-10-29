Birmingham man pleads guilty to falsifying tax returns

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama tax preparer has pleaded guilty to filing false returns on behalf of his clients and himself.

U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said 27-year-old Jamichael D. Whiteside, of Gadsden, entered the guilty plea Thursday in federal court.

A local news out reports Whiteside entered the plea to one count of aiding or assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and making and subscribing a false tax return before U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor. Escalona’s office said Whiteside’s false returns resulted in a tax loss of more than $140,000.

A sentencing date has not been announced.